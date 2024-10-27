Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY25 guidance at $5.60-5.85 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.850 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $409.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $72.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $80.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.
