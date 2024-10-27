Precision Drilling (PD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.09 per share for the quarter.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.85) by C$2.29. The business had revenue of C$429.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$423.50 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Stock Up 1.5 %

PD stock opened at C$81.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$88.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$94.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.76. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$67.46 and a 12 month high of C$109.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director David Williams sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.01, for a total value of C$350,035.00. In other news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.49, for a total value of C$530,779.18. Also, Director David Williams sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.01, for a total transaction of C$350,035.00. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$123.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$143.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$126.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.