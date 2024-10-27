Precision Drilling (PDS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Precision Drilling to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $2.06. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $429.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Precision Drilling to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PDS opened at $58.85 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $79.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.00 and its 200 day moving average is $68.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $827.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PDS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Precision Drilling from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

