Camden National (CAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Camden National had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Camden National to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Camden National Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.68. Camden National has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The company has a market capitalization of $586.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Camden National Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Camden National from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Featured Stories

