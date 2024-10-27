Q3 Earnings Forecast for Sandstorm Gold Issued By Cormark

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

SAND has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

NYSE SAND opened at $6.16 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 14.0% in the third quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 125,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 314,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 64,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

