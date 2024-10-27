Q3 Earnings Estimate for OR Issued By Cormark

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Cormark issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

OR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $47.39 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 125.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

