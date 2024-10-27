Analysts Set Expectations for Royal Gold Q3 Earnings

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Royal Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RGLD. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.86.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $150.34 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $155.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.01 and a 200 day moving average of $133.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 47.20%.

In other Royal Gold news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $120,481.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,648.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $132,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,355 shares of company stock worth $1,170,315. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 108.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 321.8% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

