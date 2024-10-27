Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MDLZ Q3 Earnings

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) – DA Davidson raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a report issued on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland now anticipates that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.35.

MDLZ stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $64.18 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day moving average of $69.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

