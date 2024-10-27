Q3 EPS Estimate for Pan American Silver Decreased by Analyst

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.08 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

PAAS opened at $24.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -63.41 and a beta of 1.35. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $26.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,361,000 after acquiring an additional 176,979 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 29,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,486,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,016,000 after buying an additional 653,064 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 20.9% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 28,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -102.56%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

