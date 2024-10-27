Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives $73.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $64.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.70. Diodes has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.12 million. Diodes had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Diodes will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,576,587. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,672.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,576,587. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $91,787.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,660.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,921. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diodes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 9.5% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 291,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after buying an additional 25,259 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 5.0% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

