Q3 Earnings Forecast for HVT Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HVT opened at $23.74 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31. The company has a market capitalization of $389.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $178.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 4.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter worth about $206,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.3% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

