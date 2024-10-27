Roth Capital Has Positive Outlook for MAG Silver Q3 Earnings

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Roth Capital currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.
MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02.
MAG Silver Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $17.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.15. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $18.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in MAG Silver by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 455,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,440 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 73.7% in the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after acquiring an additional 596,283 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,925,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,517,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,584,000 after acquiring an additional 153,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 310.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 144,007 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
