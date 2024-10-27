Roth Capital Has Positive Outlook for MAG Silver Q3 Earnings

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Roth Capital currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAG

MAG Silver Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $17.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.15. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $18.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in MAG Silver by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 455,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,440 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 73.7% in the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after acquiring an additional 596,283 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,925,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,517,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,584,000 after acquiring an additional 153,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 310.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 144,007 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.