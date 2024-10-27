National Bank Financial Estimates Fortis Q3 Earnings

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 13.90%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTS. UBS Group raised shares of Fortis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Fortis in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $43.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average of $41.59. Fortis has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $46.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 489,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after acquiring an additional 21,059 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 4.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,938,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,955,000 after purchasing an additional 158,178 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 10.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 858,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,380,000 after buying an additional 83,858 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Fortis by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after buying an additional 30,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortis by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 48,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

