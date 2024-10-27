GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives $50.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSK. Argus raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays raised shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.14. GSK has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 12.87%. Research analysts predict that GSK will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.10%.

In other GSK news, major shareholder Plc Gsk acquired 2,791,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,205,528. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of GSK by 14.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,493 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 448.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 42,456 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 19,758 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

