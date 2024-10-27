Cormark Weighs in on Kinross Gold’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KGC. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. CIBC upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NYSE:KGC opened at $10.53 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $60,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 3,524.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,641 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,327 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

