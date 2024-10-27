Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives C$178.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$178.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on L shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$157.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$171.00 to C$189.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$175.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Nicholas Henn sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.15, for a total value of C$27,084.39. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Nicholas Henn sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.15, for a total value of C$27,084.39. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.15, for a total value of C$48,884.02. Insiders own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

TSE:L opened at C$173.00 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$110.52 and a 12-month high of C$182.19. The firm has a market cap of C$52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$175.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$164.71.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.01. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of C$13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.07 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 9.1225541 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.513 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

