Q3 Earnings Forecast for Coinbase Global Issued By B. Riley

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coinbase Global in a report released on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch forecasts that the cryptocurrency exchange will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coinbase Global’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COIN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.82.

Shares of COIN opened at $205.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.00. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $70.42 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 3.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 547.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total value of $3,510,455.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,637,069.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total transaction of $3,510,455.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,637,069.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $4,013,434.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,487.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,187 shares of company stock worth $13,158,294. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

