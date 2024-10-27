Brokerages Set FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) PT at $1.04

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.04.

FTCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on FTC Solar from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on FTC Solar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

In other FTC Solar news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila acquired 212,800 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,403,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,700.58. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila acquired 212,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,944.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,403,046 shares in the company, valued at $322,700.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga acquired 321,337 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $80,334.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,941,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,435. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,282,137 shares of company stock worth $304,558. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Fifth Lane Capital LP lifted its position in FTC Solar by 200.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 83,334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth about $42,000. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,923,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

FTCI stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.76. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. The business had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 million. As a group, analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

