Q3 Earnings Estimate for Ero Copper Issued By Raymond James

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter. Ero Copper had a positive return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ERO. StockNews.com raised shares of Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE ERO opened at $19.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ero Copper has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $24.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 39.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,998,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,117,000 after buying an additional 1,121,095 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 783,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,111,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ero Copper by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 726,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 503,972 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ero Copper by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 115,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 22.5% in the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 340,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.