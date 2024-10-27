National Bank Financial Estimates Franco-Nevada Q3 Earnings

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $142.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $135.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of -44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.29. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 51.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -47.37%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

