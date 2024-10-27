B. Riley Has Pessimistic Outlook of Airbnb Q3 Earnings

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.21. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2024 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.42 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.26 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.43 EPS.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.35.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.4 %

ABNB opened at $134.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Airbnb has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.03.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 205,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,044,815.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $5,152,486.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,200,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,474,870.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $75,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,044,815.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,171 shares of company stock valued at $50,208,253 over the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Airbnb by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.