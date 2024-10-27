Brokerages Set Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) PT at $11.00

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NR. StockNews.com lowered Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 114.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $577.67 million, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 2.86. Newpark Resources has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newpark Resources will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

