Brokers Offer Predictions for Enbridge Q3 Earnings

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. Enbridge has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $42.16. The company has a market cap of $89.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 91,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Enbridge by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 641,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

