B. Riley Issues Negative Outlook for AMR Earnings

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2024

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMRFree Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ current full-year earnings is $20.67 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMR

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AMR opened at $206.01 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $452.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.05 and its 200-day moving average is $272.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 613,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,023,000 after purchasing an additional 111,504 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth $32,999,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 350,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,951,000 after buying an additional 62,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $411,308,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.