B. Riley Issues Negative Outlook for AMR Earnings

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ current full-year earnings is $20.67 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AMR opened at $206.01 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $452.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.05 and its 200-day moving average is $272.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 613,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,023,000 after purchasing an additional 111,504 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth $32,999,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 350,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,951,000 after buying an additional 62,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $411,308,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

