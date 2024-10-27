What is B. Riley’s Forecast for OTC:DEFTF Q3 Earnings?

DeFi Technologies Inc. (OTC:DEFTF – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for DeFi Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DeFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DeFi Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

DeFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DeFi Technologies stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. DeFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $529.98 million and a PE ratio of -25.43.

DeFi Technologies Company Profile

DeFi Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments.

