Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives $39.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Genpact from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of G opened at $38.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 160.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Genpact by 4,717.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Genpact by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 221.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Genpact by 132.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

