Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Receives $10.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Alight from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Alight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alight

Alight Stock Performance

Alight stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. Alight has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.22 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alight

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alight by 65.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Alight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Alight by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Alight Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.