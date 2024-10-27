Brokerages Set International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Price Target at $28.67

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several analysts recently commented on IGT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of IGT opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.95. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1,633.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 156.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

