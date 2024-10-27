agilon health (NYSE:AGL) and Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) Head-To-Head Review

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) and Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares agilon health and Ethema Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health -5.57% -29.91% -10.19% Ethema Health 17.93% -43.73% 24.50%

Risk and Volatility

agilon health has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ethema Health has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health $5.28 billion 0.20 -$262.60 million ($0.70) -3.69 Ethema Health $5.34 million 1.09 $1.18 million N/A N/A

This table compares agilon health and Ethema Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ethema Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than agilon health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for agilon health and Ethema Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 2 14 4 0 2.10 Ethema Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

agilon health presently has a consensus price target of $8.03, indicating a potential upside of 211.29%. Given agilon health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe agilon health is more favorable than Ethema Health.

Summary

Ethema Health beats agilon health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. agilon health, inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Ethema Health

Ethema Health Corporation operates behavioral healthcare space specifically in the treatment of substance use disorders. It offers rehabilitation services. The company was formerly known as GreeneStone Healthcare Corporation and changed its name to Ethema Health Corporation in April 2017. Ethema Health Corporation is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

