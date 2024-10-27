Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBLP) vs. Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Head to Head Contrast

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Free Report) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Rush Street Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A Rush Street Interactive -0.84% -12.45% -6.42%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Entertainment Group $16.05 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Rush Street Interactive $801.55 million 2.90 -$18.31 million ($0.17) -60.71

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Rush Street Interactive”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Esports Entertainment Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rush Street Interactive.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Esports Entertainment Group and Rush Street Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Rush Street Interactive 0 2 4 0 2.67

Rush Street Interactive has a consensus price target of $11.17, suggesting a potential upside of 8.20%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than Esports Entertainment Group.

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats Esports Entertainment Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EEG iGaming and EEG Games. The EEG iGaming segment operates iDefix, a casino platform. The EEG Games segment operates ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments; and creates esports content for distribution to the betting industry. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc. and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. in May 2017. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is based in St. Julian's, Malta.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines. The company markets its online casino and sports betting under BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse, and RushBet brands. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

