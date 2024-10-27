Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.00. The company traded as high as C$15.72 and last traded at C$15.53, with a volume of 283532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.51.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTL. CIBC boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday. Cormark boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.75 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.25 to C$18.75 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.07. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of C$495.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$490.50 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

