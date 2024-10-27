SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $250.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. 241,871 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 177,740 shares.The stock last traded at $175.21 and had previously closed at $190.98.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPSC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk lowered SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday. Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,286.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 68,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,598,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 204,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,798,000 after acquiring an additional 58,525 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 88.80 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.58.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

