Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Up 1.5% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 5,451,770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 17,260,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.84%.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 32,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 60.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 99,661 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.