Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Update

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, an increase of 477.5% from the September 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

