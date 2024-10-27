Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Shares Up 6% on Insider Buying Activity

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 227,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 191,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Specifically, Director Sam Levinson bought 3,283,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $10,341,525.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,219,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,590,609.15. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Five Point Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $602.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Point

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 2.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPH. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Five Point by 89.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Five Point by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Five Point by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 77,369 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Five Point by 19.3% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 828,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 133,898 shares in the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

