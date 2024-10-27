Raymond James Expects Higher Earnings for Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capstone Copper in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of C$537.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$545.84 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CS

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$9.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.68. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$4.40 and a 52-week high of C$11.51. The company has a market cap of C$7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -47.29, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total transaction of C$1,104,990.00. In other news, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total value of C$554,880.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$1,104,990.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 474,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,854. 15.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.