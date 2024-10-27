Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Veritas

Veritas upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CNR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$179.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$171.07.

TSE:CNR opened at C$154.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$157.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$164.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$144.23 and a 12 month high of C$181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director David Lund Freeman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$152.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,572.80. In other news, Director Susan C. Jones purchased 1,230 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$162.05 per share, with a total value of C$199,324.82. Also, Director David Lund Freeman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$152.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,572.80. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,773 shares of company stock valued at $437,437. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

