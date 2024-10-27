Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Up 183.7% in October

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 183.7% from the September 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Allianz Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ALIZY opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. Allianz has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $33.19.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Allianz had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $27.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allianz to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Allianz

About Allianz

(Get Free Report)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.