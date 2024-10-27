AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AKITA Drilling Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AKTAF opened at $1.13 on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

