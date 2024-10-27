Short Interest in Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Declines By 44.4%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AIOSF opened at $5.07 on Friday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84.
About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación
