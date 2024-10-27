Short Interest in Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Declines By 44.4%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AIOSF opened at $5.07 on Friday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84.

Get Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación alerts:

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; management of copyright and music rights; development and operation of digital content; and local digital terrestrial television business.

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.