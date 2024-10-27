Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$74.00 to C$85.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCO. National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.60.

Shares of CCO opened at C$74.76 on Thursday. Cameco has a one year low of C$48.71 and a one year high of C$81.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 126.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$598.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 9.70%.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.49, for a total value of C$239,666.00. In other Cameco news, Director Catherine Gignac acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$52.99 per share, with a total value of C$291,417.50. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.49, for a total transaction of C$239,666.00. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

