Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Absa Group Price Performance

AGRPY opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72. Absa Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02.

Absa Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.5992 dividend. This is a boost from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Absa Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

About Absa Group

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

