Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Short Interest Update

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,556,900 shares, an increase of 123.4% from the September 30th total of 696,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 486.5 days.

OTCMKTS:AICAF opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. Air China has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $0.63.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

