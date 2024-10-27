Stantec (TSE:STN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Scotiabank

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

STN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stantec from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$123.50.

Stantec Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$111.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$112.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$82.50 and a 52 week high of C$122.57. The stock has a market cap of C$12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stantec news, Director Asifa Samji bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$109.75 per share, with a total value of C$32,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 840 shares in the company, valued at C$92,190. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. In other Stantec news, Director Vito Culmone acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$112.97 per share, with a total value of C$225,940.00. Also, Director Asifa Samji purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$109.75 per share, with a total value of C$32,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,190. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders purchased 2,445 shares of company stock valued at $274,636 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

