Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Spok in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Spok Stock Performance

Shares of SPOK opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.33. Spok has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 11.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spok will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spok

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $667,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,395.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $667,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,395.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,082. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spok

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spok in the 1st quarter valued at $3,759,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spok by 58.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 321,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 119,102 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the second quarter valued at about $513,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Spok by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spok during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

