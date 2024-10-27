Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Universal Insurance Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $23.27.
Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $380.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Insurance
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 424.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth about $196,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Universal Insurance
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.
