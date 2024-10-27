STAG Industrial (STAG) Scheduled to Release Earnings on Tuesday

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect STAG Industrial to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $37.05 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $41.63. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.31%.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at $357,151.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

