Morguard North American (MRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$85.76 million for the quarter.

Morguard North American Stock Performance

Morguard North American has a 12 month low of C$13.17 and a 12 month high of C$16.21.

Morguard North American Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts raised Morguard North American to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Morguard North American Company Profile

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

