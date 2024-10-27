Morguard North American (MRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.
Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$85.76 million for the quarter.
Morguard North American has a 12 month low of C$13.17 and a 12 month high of C$16.21.
Separately, Cibc World Mkts raised Morguard North American to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.
