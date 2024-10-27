IDEX (IEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect IDEX to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $828.15 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company's revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect IDEX to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $202.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.96 and its 200 day moving average is $208.24. IDEX has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $246.36.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

