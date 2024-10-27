boohoo group’s (BOO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

LON BOO opened at GBX 30.22 ($0.39) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 32.37. boohoo group has a 12 month low of GBX 26.48 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 42.63 ($0.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £383.79 million, a PE ratio of -274.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.

