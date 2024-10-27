boohoo group’s (BOO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BOO
boohoo group Trading Up 6.0 %
About boohoo group
boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than boohoo group
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.